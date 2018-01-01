  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya

Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya

Avanos, Turkey
from
€130,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building YASAM MARINA
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€215,424
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€782,960
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Alane ot veduschego zastroyschika
Alanya, Turkey
from
€210,000
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Beylikduezue, Turkey
from
€293,042
You are viewing
Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€130,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of a building with two-, three-bedroom apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials meeting international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex. Features of the flats Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, high-end ceramic flooring in the hallway and kitchen, a closet in the hallway, lacquered fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, laminate in the living room and bedroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, sauna, Turkish bath, and recreation room. Location and nearby infrastructure Modern apartment complex is well located in the resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. A beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 300 meters from the residence. Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Residential complex Ruezgar Luxury - 5
Residential complex Ruezgar Luxury - 5
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€142,740
Area 39–62 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Rüzgar Luxury 5 - the complex is located in the city of Antalya in the Altynash area. With developed infrastructure and 7 minutes from the Mediterranean Sea. Altynash is part of the city of Antalya, with picturesque parks and modern architecture. Also in this area there is everything for a comfortable stay: medical institutions, educational institutions, shops, a beauty salon, bank branches, cafes, restaurants. Apartments in the complex are presented from 39 to 85 sq.m. Modern layouts 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room and 3 + 1 three bedrooms and a living room. Each apartment also has its own garden on the ground floor. The apartments are decorated in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, bathroom and modern high-quality appliances. The complex is rich in its own infrastructure: - 2 pools; - Playground; - Basketball and football court; - Ground and underground parking; - Sauna; - Fitness room; - Charging stations for electric vehicles; - The barbecue area. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€302,064
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minute walk from hotels, cafes, restaurants, sports and health centers. Highway - 1.5 km Marina - 1.7 km Metro station - 2 km Nearest airport - 37 km
Realting.com
Go