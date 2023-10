Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €105,350

51–72 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Ankyra Suit Residence is a low-rise cozy residence with its own infrastructure in Antalya. The residential complex will be located in the area of Antalya Altintash. The area is located in the eastern part of the city, near the Lara region and Antalya airport, now Altintash is actively developing and building up. The area of the land on which the construction of this project will begin is 1130 m2. On this site there will be one 4-story block, as well as a large external and internal infrastructure of the complex. Infrastructure: - Landscaping garden; - The pool is open; - Parking; - Lobby; - Playground; - Recreation area; - Barbecue zone; - 24/7 CCTV cameras. Location: The distance from the complex to the beautiful beaches of the Lara region is 5 km. These are some of the best beaches of Antalya. The distance to the center of the elite district of Antalya – Lara is 6.5 km, i.e. it is literally 10 minutes by car, there are large shopping centers, shops, banks, restaurants, parks and various attractions. Large shopping centers such as Deepo, Mall of Antalya, İkea are located 5 km from the complex at the top. - Lara Beach: 5000 m - Antalya Airport: 9 km. - Shopping center: 1000 m. Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!