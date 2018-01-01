  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury

Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury

Avanos, Turkey
from
€460,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 673 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€214,691
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€162,500
Residence The Project of the Rising Power of Izmir
Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€630,450
Residential complex Apartamenty 3 1 v kvadrohause na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva
Avanos, Turkey
from
€230,035
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€303,835
You are viewing
Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
Avanos, Turkey
from
€460,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€150,000
Area 140 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
OBA VOYAGE GARDEN Three-bedroom duplex units 140 m² and a price of 150000 euros The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor swimming pool -Jaccuzi -Turkish bath -Sauna -Steam room -Massage room -Aqua park -Fitness salon -Cinema room -Chess garden -Children's playground -Children's play room -Barbecue space -Table tennis Distance to the sea 1.3 km Distance to the Alanya center 3 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks premium klassa na bolshoy territorii v Kargydzhake
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks premium klassa na bolshoy territorii v Kargydzhake
Avanos, Turkey
from
€292,000
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The residential complex includes apartments of various types and layouts - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 72 to 429 m2. The distance to the sea is 3500 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that new buildings in Kargicak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays, a farm bazaar passes, and 1 km from its — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Boaz Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Roskoshnyy proekt v rayone Boaz Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,165
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers a new project in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 with an area of 120 and 135 square meters, respectively. Also for sale are double and private villas 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of villas is 214 and 319 m2, respectively. Distance to the sea 900 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
Realting.com
Go