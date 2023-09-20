  1. Realting.com
  Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul

Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 117 to 192 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a games room, a green area, a 3-level parking. Completion - June, 2024. Advantages Guaranteed return of 7% for 3 years. A management company - one of the leading international hotel business operators. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the business city center and prestigious educational institutions. Hospital - 5 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Sea taxi - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
An elegant 5-story project is designed for a comfortable five-star vacation away from the bustle of the city, in a cooler and quiet place than the first and second lines of the sea. The residence will have everything necessary for life and relaxation in Turkey. The complex is located in the Oba district of. Alanya, within walking distance there are new shops, public transport stops, a school, outdoor sports and fitness centers, restaurants and cafes. The project consists of 3 blocks, the total number of apartments is 84, apartments with layout are presented for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ( 54m2-174m2 ). Start of construction October 2022, completion of construction May 2024. Infrastructure of the facility: Transfer to the beach, Outdoor pool, Sports room, Outdoor parking, Hamam Room of yoga and Pilates, Table tennis, Sauna, Conference room, Billiards, SPA area, Recreation area, Children's playroom and mother and child room Jacuzzi, Lobby, Electric generator, Playground ( open ), Cafe, Raging.
The family residential complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, will be located in a quiet green area of Avsallar, Alanya, on an area of 2800 m2. The project has a large selection of planning solutions - from one-room to three-room duplex apartments. The finished finish from the developer includes the installation of a kitchen unit and a bathroom. Due to its unique location, grocery supermarkets, cafes, shops, pharmacies, a school and public transport stops will be located just a stone's throw from the project, the famous Incekum beach will be within close proximity, and the windows will offer panoramic views of the entire complex. The Avsallar district differs from other areas of Alanya with a slow pace of life, here you will not be disturbed by busy road traffic and the constant noise of cars. It is quiet, calm and harmonious here, despite the fact that the central street of the area is a 5-minute walk from the complex. On the territory of the project, the developer provides: a sauna, fitness, bath, playgrounds, a basketball court, a tennis court and much more, which will enable residents and guests of this complex to enjoy life without leaving the complex. Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Fitness Bath Outdoor playground Indoor playground Basketball playground Tennis court Generator Elevator Security Closed landscaped area Internet throughout the complex Video surveillance system 24/7   Start of construction of the complex: 20.09.2022 Completion date: 20.09.2023   With an initial payment of 40%, payment by installments for the entire period of construction is possible.    
