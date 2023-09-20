Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul

Avsallar, Turkey

from €126,000

The family residential complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, will be located in a quiet green area of Avsallar, Alanya, on an area of 2800 m2. The project has a large selection of planning solutions - from one-room to three-room duplex apartments. The finished finish from the developer includes the installation of a kitchen unit and a bathroom. Due to its unique location, grocery supermarkets, cafes, shops, pharmacies, a school and public transport stops will be located just a stone's throw from the project, the famous Incekum beach will be within close proximity, and the windows will offer panoramic views of the entire complex. The Avsallar district differs from other areas of Alanya with a slow pace of life, here you will not be disturbed by busy road traffic and the constant noise of cars. It is quiet, calm and harmonious here, despite the fact that the central street of the area is a 5-minute walk from the complex. On the territory of the project, the developer provides: a sauna, fitness, bath, playgrounds, a basketball court, a tennis court and much more, which will enable residents and guests of this complex to enjoy life without leaving the complex. Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Fitness Bath Outdoor playground Indoor playground Basketball playground Tennis court Generator Elevator Security Closed landscaped area Internet throughout the complex Video surveillance system 24/7 Start of construction of the complex: 20.09.2022 Completion date: 20.09.2023 With an initial payment of 40%, payment by installments for the entire period of construction is possible.