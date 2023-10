Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €1,10M

310 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Elegant villa with a family concept with an amazing location! We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. RICHMOND VILLAS - investment complex of premium villas in Kargicak ( Alania ). Each villa will have: - private, closed from prying eyes, territory and security system; - a private pool with a jacuzzi equipped with a heating system; - « smart home » system; - underfloor heating; - own central heating and air conditioning system; - a management company for the provision of various types of services; - waterproofing and automatic watering system; - a private garage for 2, 3 parking spaces and much more. LOCATION: Kargicak is known for its beautiful nature, stunning views, beautiful snow-white beaches and crystal clear water. This is an ideal place to relax in Turkey, as there is almost everything in this area. The area is popular with its calm harmonious natural atmosphere, not disturbed by tourists. In the center of the district there are many shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and everything that may be needed for life. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!