  3. Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar

Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar

Avanos, Turkey
from
€258,000
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – BaggylarV district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 87.97 to 184.2 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex VIP PANORAMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€75,624
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Villas in a luxury area
Alanya, Turkey
from
€2,75M
Residential complex Elite City-1
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
Residential quarter Luxury project in Avsallar, Alanya.
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€131,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha
Residential complex Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Residential complex Residential complex from the developer
Residential complex Residential complex from the developer
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€86,000
Completion date: 2023
The new project will be located on a land plot of 2155m2. in an environmentally friendly and calm area of Avsallar, 1.5 km from the popular beach of Inzhekum. Within walking distance of the project is all the necessary urban infrastructure: supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, a bakery, a school, a fruit and vegetable market. The transport interchange is also well developed here, due to which you can easily get to all areas of Alanya. The project will consist of one 5-story block, which includes 45 apartments, of which: 32 apartments 1 + 1 - 44 m2, 7 apartments 2 + 1 duplexes – 80 m2. All windows will have a beautiful view of the sea, pool and nature. Infrastructure - outdoor pool, fitness, sauna, playground, parking, electricity generator and transfer to the sea. Payment method - 40% down payment, installment plan until the end of construction. Start and end date of construction 11.2022 - 12.2023.
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€345,423
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished and serviced apartments. The residence consists of two high-rise buildings and features a spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, restaurants. Advantages Guaranteed income for 20 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the city center and main highways and 30 minutes from Istanbul Airport. E-80 highway - 5 minutes drive New metro station - 100 meters Large shopping mall and business park - 4 km New airport - 30 km Historic center Fatih - 20 km
