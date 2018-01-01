Villy razlichnyh tipov v novom proekte na beregu morya Severnyy Kipr

Didim, Turkey

Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey. Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resorts, set in the heart of the peninsula surrounded by nature. We are very happy to offer these brand new modern detached villas for sale, a project of 16 detached villas, centrally located in the exclusive town of Didim. Didim is one of the most visited towns of the Aydin province and is only 50km from Bodrum airport. With its mild climate, cost-effective living expenses and many alternatives suitable for every taste, it is a city demanded by both investors and people who are looking for a summer home. 3 Bed Modern Detached Villas for Sale from Polat Group, the leader of the region and the locomotive of the construction sector… Our new project designed in Efeler Mahallesi, the most valuable residential area of Didim, consists of 16 villas, each of which has a land area of 260m2 and an interior use area of 220m2, on a land of 4,233m2 in total. Each villa has a separate entrance, a separate garden with various fruit and olive trees and a lawn integrated with great care and an independent garden area separated by lemon pines and garden walls. Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 1 of which has an en-suite bathroom, 2 bathrooms, a very large and spacious kitchen and lounge, as well as a laundry and ironing room. This eye-catching project, where the traditional architecture of the region is blended with our signature Polat Group experience, is only 4 km from D-Marin and the 3rd bay with its natural stone-clad facades, detached car park, semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool and sun terrace. This eye-catching project, where you will live in peace and pleasure with your family and loved ones, has a security system with 24/7 cameras, security personnel, and a private parking area for each villa, is waiting for its new home owners. Polat Prime, which pushes the limits of luxury and quality with its semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool, landscape areas, product quality and flawless design, will make your life seamless with all its ergonomic rooms; the living room and kitchen have a very functional design making them sun-drenched from morning to evening, parent bathroom, laundry room. Its villas are a unique project that appeals to your dreams and expectations in every sense. Although the location of Polat Prime Villas is very close to all residential areas, it is in a very calm and serene location. It is a very preferred location for residence due to the attractiveness of its location. -MATERIALS WE USE- BUILT-IN: FRANKE BRAND SET OF 5 (Oven, Hob, Hood, Microwave and Sink) GRANITE: 1st CLASS Aqua Granite 60X120 FINISHES: Winsa Revotech SHUTTER : Winsa Winstor VITRIFIED: Vitra ARMATURE GROUP: ECA PARQUET: AGT brand 1st Class 10mm Jointed Laminate ROOF: Megaron Kremit System FURNITURE: 1st Class Lacquered Kitchen Cabinet, Interior doors We make you a home owner with attractive payment terms, reasonable prices and the advantage of commission-free sales from the construction company. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW