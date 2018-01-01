  1. Realting.com
  3. Villy razlichnyh tipov v novom proekte na beregu morya Severnyy Kipr

Villy razlichnyh tipov v novom proekte na beregu morya Severnyy Kipr

Avanos, Turkey
€289,018
About the complex

Stay Property offers new villas of 3+1 different types in the area of Girne - Northern Cyprus.The area of villas from 127 to 330 m2. Kyrenia, or Girne — is the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a successful location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. To live or rest in Kyrenia prefer wealthy people and rich pensioners. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble the famous European resorts, such as Cannes or Nice.The area of Kyrenia is framed by mountain ranges on the one hand and the sea on the other. There are excellent views from everywhere. In the vicinity of the area there are many beaches and beautiful places for recreation by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all necessary infrastructure for life. The main interest of the guests of the region is its center with a delightful Old pier, an atmospheric Old Town, a centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Ryzky (Ziya Rizkı), the attractiveness of the region also adds the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the frame: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia (The University of Kyrenia), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities.The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island is practiced careful attitude to natural resources during construction: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy areas in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Роскошная вилла с видом на море в Алании Район Каргыджак расположен в 18 км на восток от Алании. Район Каргыджак славится жилыми комплексами премиум класса и видами на море и горы. Жилые комплексы расположены на холмах каскадным способом, чтобы не перекрывать вид другим домам. В Каргыджаке прекрасные галечные пляжи с пологим входом в воду. Все пляжи оборудованы шезлонгами, зонтиками, кабинками для переодевания, душевыми. Работаю пляжные кафе со средиземноморской кухней и напитками. Каргыджак отлично подойдет для тех, кто ценит личный комфорт и открытое пространство. Большинство квартир и вилл обладает изумительным видом на всю Аланию и ее достопримечательности. Проект состоит из 12 частных вилл с собственным бассейном и территорией, которые построены на холме, с которого открывается вид на море. Каждой вилле принадлежит земельный участок с ландшафтным дизайном от 300 до 463 кв.м., а площадь дома составляет от 161 до 281 кв.м. Планировка вилл есть 3+1 и 4+1. Во всех виллах будет выполнен ремонт, дома будут подготовлены к заселению. Кухня – салон американского типа, со встроенной кухонной мебелью с гранитной столешницей и выходом на террасу. В кухне установлены вытяжка, варочная поверхность, духовой шкаф. В ванной комнате установлена сантехника и мебель. Каждая вилла оснащена теплым полом,  видеодомофоном и системой «умный дом». На территории комплекса вилл будет доступна инфраструктура пятизвездочного отеля. Будут доступны: бассейн крытый бассейн детский бассейн аквапарк СПА- комплекс: сауна, парная, хамам, джакузи фитнес фитнес салон кинотеатр детская площадка, детская игровая комната Теннисный корт, баскетбольная площадка, Игровая комната: настольный теннис, бильярдная Охрана, система камер видеонаблюдение Парковка Зона для барбекю Продуктовый магазин   Окончание строительства запланировано на декабрь 2023 года. Для каждого клиента есть беспроцентная рассрочка от застройщика и индивидуальные условия оплаты. Менеджеры Alanya Investment помогут выбрать дом вашей мечты и согласуют индивидуальные условия приобретение. Напишите нам, и мы свяжемся с вами.
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
€258,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey.  Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resorts, set in the heart of the peninsula surrounded by nature. We are very happy to offer these brand new modern detached villas for sale, a project of 16 detached villas, centrally located in the exclusive town of Didim. Didim is one of the most visited  towns of the Aydin province and is only 50km from Bodrum airport. With its mild climate, cost-effective living expenses and many alternatives suitable for every taste, it is a city demanded by both investors and people who are looking for a summer home. 3 Bed Modern Detached Villas for Sale from Polat Group, the leader of the region and the locomotive of the construction sector… Our new project designed in Efeler Mahallesi, the most valuable residential area of Didim, consists of 16 villas, each of which has a land area of 260m2 and an interior use area of 220m2, on a land of 4,233m2 in total. Each villa has a separate entrance, a separate garden with various fruit and olive trees and a lawn integrated with great care and an independent garden area separated by lemon pines and garden walls. Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 1 of which has an en-suite bathroom, 2 bathrooms, a very large and spacious kitchen and lounge, as well as a laundry and ironing room. This eye-catching project, where the traditional architecture of the region is blended with our signature Polat Group experience, is only 4 km from D-Marin and the 3rd bay with its natural stone-clad facades, detached car park, semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool and sun terrace. This eye-catching project, where you will live in peace and pleasure with your family and loved ones, has a security system with 24/7 cameras, security personnel, and a private parking area for each villa, is waiting for its new home owners. Polat Prime, which pushes the limits of luxury and quality with its semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool, landscape areas, product quality and flawless design, will make your life seamless with all its ergonomic rooms; the living room and kitchen have a very functional design making them sun-drenched from morning to evening, parent bathroom, laundry room. Its villas are a unique project that appeals to your dreams and expectations in every sense. Although the location of Polat Prime Villas is very close to all residential areas, it is in a very calm and serene location. It is a very preferred location for residence due to the attractiveness of its location. -MATERIALS WE USE- BUILT-IN: FRANKE BRAND SET OF 5 (Oven, Hob, Hood, Microwave and Sink) GRANITE: 1st CLASS Aqua Granite 60X120 FINISHES: Winsa Revotech SHUTTER : Winsa Winstor VITRIFIED: Vitra ARMATURE GROUP: ECA PARQUET: AGT brand 1st Class 10mm Jointed Laminate ROOF: Megaron Kremit System FURNITURE: 1st Class Lacquered Kitchen Cabinet, Interior doors We make you a home owner with attractive payment terms, reasonable prices and the advantage of commission-free sales from the construction company.  We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
€528,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
1 property 1
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area 3 floors villa Gross 280 m2 Netto 256 m2 4+2 4 bedrooms 2 halls Underfloor heating system Fireplace Terrace with fireplace Open pool Open otopark Green private plot Mavisehir 19 minutes Aliaga 18 minutes Foca 18 minutes Manisa 20 minutes Menemen5 minutes Public hospital 4 minutes
