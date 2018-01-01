  1. Realting.com
  Novye stroyaschiesya apartamenty na poberezhe Severnogo Kipra

Novye stroyaschiesya apartamenty na poberezhe Severnogo Kipra

Avanos, Turkey
€166,656
About the complex

The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Iskele – Northern Cyprus.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+0, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. The area of the apartments is from 55 to 155 square meters. Iskele – is the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the south-eastern part of the island. This area includes the protected area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. Dense forests and stunning views on the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - it is here that a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamin. Visitors can explore the ruins of the former major port city and learn about its fascinating history.For fans of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports simulators, bicycle paths, etc, well-maintained promenade for jogging along the sea, volleyball grounds.All factors speak about the great investment potential of this area for both long-term investments and for the purchase of housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has grown from a small village with a desert coastline to a blooming area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from all over the world. All literally “at hand” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, SPA centers, pharmacies and clinics.The property by the sea is quickly bought out, buyers are offered favorable payment terms. It is especially convenient that when buying a property you do not need to pay the full amount at once. At the conclusion of the contract the first installment is paid, and for the remaining amount the developers offer installments. When paying the first installment, it is possible to issue the VAW.
Avanos, Turkey

3+1 Apartment in İzmir Torbalı
3+1 Apartment in İzmir Torbalı
Yedi Eyluel Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€89,000
I present to your attention apartments in the developing area of ​​Izmir Torbala. Features of the location of the object: • Konak city center 30 km • Gaziemir 15 km • Optimum shopping center 20 km • Gaziemir State Hospital 18 km • Torbala State Hospital 16 km • Torbali Courthouse 14 km • Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport 12 km • Aegean Free Economic Zone 20 km • Entrance to Izmir-Aydın highway 10 km • Izban city train 2 km • Kusadasi 50 km • Cheshme Alacati 95 km Territory features: • playground • scenery • walking paths • stylish design • parking • janitor • 2 elevators • 2 entrances to the building The complex consists of 3 blocks. Location next to the main road. Apartment features: • 3+1 • 4th floor • 124 m² • Heating gas • Refurbished • 2 bathrooms / toilets • Video intercom If desired, it can be bought with furniture and appliances. The price is negotiable. The apartments are suitable for a residence permit.
Novyy proekt ZhK s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Novyy proekt ZhK s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€137,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property company offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The residential complex offers the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. The area of ​​the apartments is from 52 to 203 m2. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Oba will suit you perfectly, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Although Oba is located close to the center, new projects appear here with regularity, so it is still possible to buy an apartment in a new building here. Infrastructure of the Oba district: Alanyum shopping center, large shopping centers Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish chain supermarkets Bim, A101 , Şok, Migros, construction and hardware supermarket Koçtaş, large Vatan hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges “Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School”, “Bahçeşehir Alanya College”, “Ted Alanya College”, the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian speakers has opened teachers. There are also private schools of different methods, the Waldorf school, and the Amerikan Kültür college.
Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Konakli, Turkey
from
€93,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project consists of 26 apartments in one block. Located in Payallar, the popular tourist center of Alanya, 2000 meters from the sea. The project consists of 4 floors, for sale there are standard apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: shuttle to the sea, Jacuzzi, storages, lobby, children's playroom, sauna, and conference room.
