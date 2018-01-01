  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash

Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€108,000
;
13
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 210 m2. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

You are viewing
Butik-proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€108,000
