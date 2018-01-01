  1. Realting.com
  Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,650
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75.71 to 298.75 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,650
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€159,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46.5 to 145 m2.The distance to the sea is 1100 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob. This area is perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. The infrastructure of the Oba area: the shopping center Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, also in Oba is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For children of all ages, the following are presented: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, and a school with Russian teachers opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s udobnym raspolozheniem v rayone Tosmur
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s udobnym raspolozheniem v rayone Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€160,500
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 107 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Tea River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for the purpose of moving, for rest, for rent. Central location opens up opportunities for teaching children. Nearby are the best schools, kindergartens and colleges, in the neighboring area there is a large university.
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
€5,97M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new villas of four types: Type A (15 pcs). The modern villas of 455.60 m2 with a landscaped garden, terraces, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. Type B (10 pcs). The villas of 424,93 m2 with a picturesque view, a swimming pool, terraces, a landscaped garden, a parking for two cars. Type C (12 pcs). The villas of 433,02 m2 with a swimming pool, outdoor lounge and dining areas, terraces, a parking for two cars, a garden with sandal wood, lemon and olive trees. Type D (8 pcs). The spacious villas of 540,35 m2 with high ceilings and a winter garden, terraces, lounge areas, gardens, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. The houses of this type are situated within walking distance of the sea. The residence features a private beach, a fitness center, a spa, a lounge area, a restaurants, green areas. Completion - end of 2023. Features of the flats Type A The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type B The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type C The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type D The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Independent heating Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and prestigious area, close to the picturesque coast, 18 km from Yalikavak, 15 km from the center of Bodrum, 40 km from the airport.
