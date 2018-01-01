  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul

Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul

Avanos, Turkey
from
€598,000
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bakhcheliever district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 115 to 307 m2.  Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€141,500
Residential quarter Exclusive project in the very center of Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€280,000
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€140,000
Residential quarter Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€109,000
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt s vidom na ozero i Mramornoe more v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€320,000
You are viewing
Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€598,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex in Alanya
Residential complex New complex in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€129,000
Completion date: 2024
Construction of a new complex in the center of the popular Alanya Mahmutlar district. It will be located in a busy location between Barbarossa and Ataturk Streets, 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The total area of the land is 1.127 m2, one nine-story block consisting of apartments: 1 + 1 - 30 apartments, 2 + 1 - 8 apartments and duplexes 3 + 1 - 6 apartments, only 44 apartments. Steamingly available are shops, trendy cafes and restaurants, a fitness club, pharmacies. The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies give additional ease of construction. The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail. Infrastructure: Lobby, Outdoor Pool, Children's outdoor pool, Indoor heated pool, Sun lounges, Sauna, Steam room, Fitness, Pilates and yoga room.
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Exodus Residence Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€123,000
-Exodus residence is a new-built residential complex in Alanya. The complex is located in the most popular residential area called Mahmutlar. This newly built apartment will consist of two blocks in 98 apartments with different variations of layout. Charming exterior design, rich social facilities, and affordable prices...Comparing all these features will definitely make a reasonable choice. The completion of Exodus residence is scheduled to finish in March 2020. There are different types of apartments available for sale. Buy apartments in the initial stages of construction at very low prices of the initial stage of Construction. Facilities of Exodus ResidenceThis Exodus Residence Alanya for sale has many social facilities like a big swimming pool, fitness center, cafeteria, steam room, jacuzzi, Turkish bath, jacuzzi, table tennis, table billiard, car parking area, 24 hours security. Location of Alanya Exodus ResidenceThe location of Exodus residences is called Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar is a newly developing area and very popular by international investors. You can find all that you need in Mahmutlar. The Exodus residence is only 500 meters from the beach and only a few hundred meters to the shops. There are a lot of restaurants, cafes and shops are open long working hours in Mahmutlar- Alanya and all of them have English and different language speaking keeper. Apartment Types of Exodus ResidencesThere are two different types of apartments are available in Alanya Exodus Residence such as one bedroom, 2 bedroom penthouse. All apartments have an electric water heater. One-bedroom apartments are 46 m2 with a terrace, living room and bathroom. The two-bedroom apartment is 100-110 m2 with 2 bathrooms, open plan kitchen, and a large terrace. The price of the apartments included all final finishing, as well as built-in kitchen furniture, granite flooring, shower cabin, and double glazed sliding doors. RentingThe apartments can be easily rented out for short term and long term. Basic Apartment Alanya real estate can rent your apartment and you can get a certain amount of many every month.
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
€154,000
Completion date: 2024
The complex is unique due to its favorable location in Okurjalar Alanya, it is located where most of the luxurious 5-star hotels are located, in the center of this area and just a 3-minute walk from the sandy local beach. Just 20 meters from the complex are the post office, restaurants, shops, butchers, a pharmacy and a weekly market on Tuesdays, where you can buy fruits and vegetables from local farmers. On the seashore there are restaurants with an excellent selection of dishes and drinks. Just 200 meters from the complex there is a magnificent park area, where there is both a basketball and tennis court, as well as a football court, places for recreation and exercise equipment that can be used for free, and just a 5-minute walk is one of the largest and most recent water parks in Alanya. Most of the apartments of the complex will have sea views from the second floor and a large selection of amenities in the territory, including: a lrasse landscape garden with tropical flowers and trees, a pavilion for relaxation and relaxation, large outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, children's pool, pool bar, gazebo, indoor and outdoor playground for children, adult playroom, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, electric water heater, 24-hour security and video surveillance, energy generator, central television satellite system.
Realting.com
Go