Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii na stadii stroitelstva v Bahchelievler Stambul

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €123,000

-Exodus residence is a new-built residential complex in Alanya. The complex is located in the most popular residential area called Mahmutlar. This newly built apartment will consist of two blocks in 98 apartments with different variations of layout. Charming exterior design, rich social facilities, and affordable prices...Comparing all these features will definitely make a reasonable choice. The completion of Exodus residence is scheduled to finish in March 2020. There are different types of apartments available for sale. Buy apartments in the initial stages of construction at very low prices of the initial stage of Construction. Facilities of Exodus ResidenceThis Exodus Residence Alanya for sale has many social facilities like a big swimming pool, fitness center, cafeteria, steam room, jacuzzi, Turkish bath, jacuzzi, table tennis, table billiard, car parking area, 24 hours security. Location of Alanya Exodus ResidenceThe location of Exodus residences is called Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar is a newly developing area and very popular by international investors. You can find all that you need in Mahmutlar. The Exodus residence is only 500 meters from the beach and only a few hundred meters to the shops. There are a lot of restaurants, cafes and shops are open long working hours in Mahmutlar- Alanya and all of them have English and different language speaking keeper. Apartment Types of Exodus ResidencesThere are two different types of apartments are available in Alanya Exodus Residence such as one bedroom, 2 bedroom penthouse. All apartments have an electric water heater. One-bedroom apartments are 46 m2 with a terrace, living room and bathroom. The two-bedroom apartment is 100-110 m2 with 2 bathrooms, open plan kitchen, and a large terrace. The price of the apartments included all final finishing, as well as built-in kitchen furniture, granite flooring, shower cabin, and double glazed sliding doors. RentingThe apartments can be easily rented out for short term and long term. Basic Apartment Alanya real estate can rent your apartment and you can get a certain amount of many every month.