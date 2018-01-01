  1. Realting.com
  Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Kargydzhak

Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Kargydzhak

Avanos, Turkey
€142,489
About the complex

Stay Property offers you new apartments and villas in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 88 to 470 square meters. Distance to the sea 2200 meters. New apartments in Kargicak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
2023
Avanos, Turkey

Sfera residence 12-storey complex on the second coastline at the very beginning of the Mahmutlar region, Alanya. It was built using the latest materials and technologies. The area is 7 km from the center of Alanya and its historic part, just 20 minutes by public transport, stops are located next to the house. The complex is located on the main street, in a quiet area, which means all shops, pharmacies, cafes and restaurants, children's parks within walking distance from you. The agricultural bazaar coming two time in  a week, where you can buy fresh vegetables, fruits and various rural products. Thanks to the developed infrastructure, you will feel the comfort of a five star hotel right in your house. 1 + 1 apartments of 83 m2;2 + 1 apartments 112 m2;3 + 1 penthouses 185 - 245 m2. air conditioning in each room, fitted kitchen furniture, acrylic kitchen countertops, porcelain stoneware floors, built-in wardrobes in the hallway, as well as with lamps and chandeliers in each room. open poolwinter indoor poolsaunasteam roomhamamgymplaygroundplayroom for childrenTV roomlobby with receptionbarbecue areageneratorparking  
The new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 85 to 170 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Why this property؟ It is within a vital and central area in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial and economic activities. The project is within an area with a sophisticated infrastructure along the Bassin Express road. It is next to a vital transport network that connects it to all the city areas. It is an investment opportunity within the Guneshli area with a high-profit return and a rental guarantee. Title deeds are ready for delivery, suitable for conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
