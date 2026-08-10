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Seaview Villas for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
34
Muratpasa
133
Serik
43
Kaş
51
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171 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with an area of 410 sq. m. with premium finishing with the city of Alanya and 650 mete…
$805,388
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Sea-View Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Located in one …
$1,11M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas with Rich Amenities in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful district situated in the west…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Detached Villas with Comfortable Living Spaces in Bektaş Alanya The villas are located in th…
$2,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship!Villa KIWI Sunset …
$3,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Located in one of Alanya’s most prestigious and serene residential areas, this elegant villa…
$440,188
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with a Private Pool on the First Seafront Parcel in Kalkan, Antalya The villa…
$659,268
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Alanya Luxuriously designed detached villas are lo…
$782,813
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the heart of Antalya City Center, Işıklar Street. The location is 40…
$425,272
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Villas with Pool and Garden in a Quiet Location in Alanya Kestel Kestel area is one …
$673,621
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas with Sea Views in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan, Kaş is the bordering town of globally-…
$798,870
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Sea View Real Estate with Spacious Area for Sale in Alanya Bektaş Located in Alanya, Bektaş …
$4,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
City and Sea View Villas with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Antalya The Tepe region of Ala…
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Sea Views and Investment Potential in Kaş The Çukurbağ Peninsula is one of the m…
$883,620
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villas with Castle View in a Natural Environment in Bektaş Alanya The stylish villa…
$2,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Luxury Design and Amenities in Alanya Yeşilöz Alanya is one of the lead…
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa located in Antalya/Serik/Bogazkent has been completely renovated by the current ow…
$225,239
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Seafront Villa with Private Pool and Pier in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan boasts a rich histo…
$4,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Villas with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is one of the best places…
$923,051
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
Sea-View Houses for Sale Within a Complex in Tepe, Alanya These houses are located in Tepe, …
$954,726
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$906,848
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
City and Sea View Villa with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Alanya is one of Antalya’s most…
$3,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Uninterrupted Sea Views on Kaş Peninsula Kaş is a peaceful and charming co…
$1,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Detached Villa with Sea, City, and Mountain Views Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kargıcak Ka…
$1,39M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Custom-Designed Villa with City, Castle, and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$1,67M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Villas with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is one of the best places…
$923,051
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 464 m²
Move-In Ready Detached Villa with Sea View in Kargıcak Alanya Located in Kargıcak, one of Al…
$1,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Kalkan Kalkan, home to one of the Med…
$580,591
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$5,00M
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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