Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Antalya
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
34
Muratpasa
76
Serik
54
Kaş
49
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Pleasant 3-bedroom villa with sea view and private pool in Turkler, Alanya Discover This lov…
$466,993
Leave a request
Villa in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 477 m²
VILL complex   In the new modern complex in the area of ​​Doshmalta, located 10 km from the …
$700,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Cedar park houses in a modern residential complex in Antalya.13 blocks, 26 independent secti…
$475,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AxA Property®
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Seki, Turkey
Villa
Seki, Turkey
Area 502 m²
Welcome to the pearl of Alanya — A unique villa with a panoramic sea view, a castle and magn…
$1,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Contemporary Incekum Villa with stunning views and hot tub Experience modern living in this …
$349,078
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
We are proud to present you with an ultra-luxury and modern villa with a smart home system l…
$3,73M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
VIP villas in Bektash, Alanya – Your dream becomes a reality! the proposal of the possibi…
$3,06M
Leave a request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 349 m²
Gorgeous villa from the developer on the seashore in the Karghydzhak region, Alania. Karg…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 264 m²
Separately Regular three-story villas are sold in a new Williah project in the mountainous a…
$852,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 274 m²
Lux class villas for sale   At the sea in Makhmutlare There are 4 villas on the rogue, eac…
$490,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 200 m²
The new Vil complex is built in the Kyzyljashehir, Alanya area. Location: to the hospit…
$681,879
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 660 m²
Elegant villa with 8 bedrooms and sea views in Incekum Experience Its ultimate luxury in thi…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful area of İncekum, offers 450 m² of li…
$678,391
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Modern 4-bedroom villa with sea views in Payallar, Alanya Experience luxurious living in thi…
$525,368
Leave a request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 238 m²
First -class villas from the developer to Kargydzhak, Alania Our company Hayat Estate is p…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
18 premium modern-designed villas with private pool & parking area, app. 225 sqm in gross. …
$834,714
Leave a request
Villa in Serik, Turkey
Villa
Serik, Turkey
Area 220 m²
The villa project offers a pleasant life in Kadriye, the entertainment center of Antalya.In …
$568,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 425 m²
Spacious villa from the developer   In Kargydzhak, Alania. Kargydzhak   – The eastern   Al…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ÖVENÇOĞLU GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Seki, Turkey
Villa
Seki, Turkey
Area 502 m²
A unique villa with a panoramic view of the sea, to the castle of Alanya and Nature, far fro…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
7 bedroom villa with sea views in Incekum Experience They refined luxury in this elegant 3-s…
$758,864
Leave a request

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go