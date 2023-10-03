UAE
Pool Villas for sale in Antalya, Turkey
Alanya
711
Sekerhane Mahallesi
711
Doesemealti
20
Konyaalti
5
Kemer
4
Gazipasa
3
731 property total found
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
3
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
240 m²
2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
240 m²
2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
1/1
Villa 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 2+1 in a cozy residential complex with fu…
€324,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
3
220 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex with in…
€660,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
2
290 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention Villa 3+1 in a cozy residential complex w…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
1/2
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€4,62M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ciplakli, Turkey
4
3
190 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€385,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
4
2
220 m²
1/2
Villa 3+1 in Kestel We present to your attention a furnished villa 3+1 in a cozy residential…
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
8
2
275 m²
1/3
Villa 6+2 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 6+2 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€341,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
375 m²
2
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
6
3
250 m²
1/3
Villa 5+1 in Kestel We are glad to present you a furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy residential c…
€517,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
6
3
440 m²
1/3
Villa 5+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy residenti…
€682,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
6
3
400 m²
1/2
Villa 5+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished villa 5+1 in a cozy reside…
€451,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
6
3
280 m²
1/3
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€638,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
6
4
220 m²
1/3
Villa 4+2 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished villa 4+2 in a cozy residential com…
€644,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
550 m²
1/2
Villa 4+1 in Bektash We present to your attention Villa 4+1 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€913,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
6
4
450 m²
2
Luxury villa 4+2, built according to modern technology using environmentally friendly materi…
€3,23M
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Tuerkler, Turkey
2
1
722 m²
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Avsallar, Turkey
4
4
155 m²
2
€475,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yaylali, Turkey
2
1
552 m²
4
€119,790
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
1/2
€380,00B
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with parking covered
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
1
268 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Alanya, Turkey
4
4
226 m²
3
€940,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5
3
455 m²
4
€875,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with parking covered
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5
4
300 m²
1/2
€775,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
3
650 m²
1/2
€467,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
7
5
610 m²
4
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with BBQ area
Konakli, Turkey
5
2
200 m²
1/2
€605,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5
4
400 m²
2
€2,45M
Recommend
Properties features in Antalya, Turkey
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
