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Pool Villas for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
34
Muratpasa
133
Serik
43
Kaş
51
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38 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
Floor 1
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
For citizenship What you get: Spacious villa of 180 m2, fully furnished and ready to live. …
$478,178
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new project of two premium villa…
$2,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$247
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas in Alanya with panoramic views…
$1,74M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. What you get: Luxury villa 5+2 in the Bektash area with stunning sea views and a …
$1,81M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Modern 4-bedroom villa with sea views in Payallar, Alanya Experience luxurious living in thi…
$525,368
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Modern furnished villa planning 3+1 with an area of 160 m2, built in 2022. The…
$602,672
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Premium villas in the project with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. A…
$3,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
If you dream of owning your own home by the Mediterranean Sea, where every day begins with s…
$558,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. For investment What you get: Villas 4+1 with panoramic views in the mountains of…
$2,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Ready-made luxury villa 3+1 in the Tepe area. On construction: The construct…
$3,74M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with a private pool in the prestigious Güzelbağ, Muratpaşa district Elegant…
$743,164
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new citizenship investment project in Döşemealti. Döşemealti is a district bri…
$372,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Floor 5/5
For citizenship For rent For investment What you get: A villa in a unique project in the …
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool in Kemer – ready for occupancy Imagine mornings with mountai…
$411,598
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
$759,734
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
$785,665
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Rooms: 3+2 Number of floors: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Balcony: 3 Villa area: 170 m2 Furnished v…
$458,143
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
$1,96M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Keşefli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keşefli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale mirror villa in a villa complex near the sea, Demirtas district.  The complex consi…
$182,737
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$519,606
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention the villas in the Bektash district of Alanya. Bektash is best k…
$444,787
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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