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Villas for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Pool and Underfloor Heating in a Central Location in Side, Manavgat Side…
$832,397
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Duplex Villa Within Walking Distance to the Sea in Manavgat Antalya Located in Evr…
$527,185
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