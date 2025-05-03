Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
35
Choeng Thale
777
Rawai
369
Si Sunthon
217
9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury …
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer sing…
$742,069
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailan…
$520,409
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand The developer …
$684,494
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$964,959
3 bedroom house in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
💎 A turnkey luxury villa on the beach💹 Profitable investments and passive income💫Closed club…
$562,300
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLAS IN PHUKET FOR LIVING AND INVESTMENT! A complex of 35 modern villas with a swimming…
$467,243
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
