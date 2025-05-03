Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
35
Choeng Thale
777
Rawai
369
Si Sunthon
217
24 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Si Sunthon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Discover your dream home in Thalang! This bright and spacious house offers 140 sq.m of mo…
$95,077
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale! Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the…
$96,090
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa for Sale with Pool Introducing a two-story villa with a pool in the secured villa c…
$542,131
2 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to cozy living in the heart of Chalong, Phuket. This project encompasses houses a…
$143,049
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa Suksan for Sale! Thai Bali-style 2-bedroom pool villa nestled between Chalong, Nai …
$328,241
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
? Luxurious 4 Bedroom Pool Villa at Botanica Modern Loft I Discover the epitome of mode…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Perfect Family Home Awaits You! Welcome to this luxurious residence where every detail is…
$410,714
3 bedroom townthouse in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
? Exceptional Home for Sale ? Discover the epitome of comfort in this spacious house feat…
$191,723
3 bedroom townthouse in Wichit, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? Nestled in an area with a thriving infrastructure, this expansive 3-bedroom residence offe…
$103,621
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing this exquisite villa located in the heart of Patong, offering 3 floors of space …
$265,545
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this spacious townhouse, boasting a fenced area and situated in a loca…
$75,262
3 bedroom townthouse in Kathu, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
? Stylish Three-Level House for Sale in Kathu, Phuket Discover this stylish and spacious …
$183,314
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
A new villa with a pool in an excellent location near golf courses and picturesque lakes. Th…
$1,24M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the …
$95,748
3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this inviting house offering ample space and comfort in the charming Thalang area…
$162,923
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this recently renovated townhouse, available at an excellent price, si…
$75,212
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? Situated in an area with a well-developed infrastructure, this impressive 3-bedroom house …
$95,197
3 bedroom house in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover serenity in this spacious house with a private pool, just a stroll away from Nai Ya…
$372,167
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this spacious two-storey house conveniently located next to the BCIS International …
$370,381
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLAS IN PHUKET FOR LIVING AND INVESTMENT! A complex of 35 modern villas with a swimming…
$467,243
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this spacious villa conveniently situated near the Blue Tree aquapark and the promi…
$437,044
3 bedroom house in Pa Khlok, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a spacious house near the prominent intersection in the northern part of Phuket - t…
$137,244
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
? House for Sale! Cozy house located in the Cherng Talay area. ⬩ 2 bedrooms   ⬩ 2 bat…
$94,300
