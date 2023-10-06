Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

26 properties total found
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,11M
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,34M
3 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
€616,407
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 1
€829,030
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this exceptional home located in the prestigious Laguna Homes, offering breathtak…
€1,16M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 426 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€911,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 420 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€807,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 697 m²
A new luxury villa project in an ideal location, surrounded by lush nature overlooking the m…
€1,67M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 620 m²
This is a new continuation of an already constructed project located in a quiet area of Laia…
€1,19M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 660 m²
€1,18M
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is part of the famous Angsana Resort Villas hotel in the luxurious Laguna Phuket …
Price on request
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view in Kathu, Thailand
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 948 m²
Number of floors 3
DescriptionTHE PRIVA is a new residential complex located on the territory of the picturesqu…
€1,07M
4 room house with swimming pool, with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 671 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Number of floors 2
€693,169
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
5 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 541 m²
Number of floors 2
Комфортабельная вилла с ухоженным садом всего в метрах от пляжа Сурин. Вилла расположена в …
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
На первом этаже расположена просторная гостиная и кухня. Кухня оснащена духовой печью, вытяж…
Price on request
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€1,03M
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Уютный дом с одним из самых великолепных видов в Лагуне на озеро и гольф поле. Дом расположе…
€1,08M
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY The present owner is willing to take the house on rent …
€1,16M
4 room house with swimming pool, with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 671 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,04M
4 room house with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€474,949
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€487,786

