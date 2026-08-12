Seaview Houses for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Beach houses in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Phuket
34
Choeng Thale
755
Si Sunthon
246
Rawai
241
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
About the project: This is a collection of 10 two-storey villas on the western slope of a hi…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury Pool Villa in Prestigious Layan Hills Estate – Super Views & Prime Location Disc…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$341,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey townhouse in a gated complex with direct access to the beach. The p…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$309,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 920 m²
Baan Banyan - luxury villa with panoramic sea views on Cape Kamala, Millionaire's MileBaan B…
$15,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
This tropical villa is located in an exclusive hillside complex, offering its owners an incr…
$701,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$521,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$321,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Canopy HillsPrivate gated complex of 9 view, spacious and functional villas, carefully desig…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Private residence on a hill in an exclusive project with only 6 villas. This is a rare combi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Characteristic of the property: luxury villas, the location of which enables you to achieve …
$305,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$964,959
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$461,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$459,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$4,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$885,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
Leave a request

Property types in Phuket Province

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go