Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phuket Province
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
1874
Kathu
10
Khok Kloi
10
Patong
8
House To archive
Clear all
330 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€689,881
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€769,136
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,53M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa on Bang Tao is an ideal place for those looking for a secluded and comfortable vacatio…
€590,990
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 850 m²
RESALE. Three separate villas within a 2,400 sqm plot within a tranquil hillside estate, ove…
€2,04M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 602 m²
OFFPLAN. An authentic hi-end tropical living experience combining a unique modern villa desi…
€1,41M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 60 736 m²
OFFPLAN. Boasting a view of the sea, nestled in serene solitude, unobstructed and unseen by …
€1,19M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 731 m²
The presented villa – is the pearl of Phuket. It embodies the beauty of architecture, locati…
€1,30M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ban Kata, Thailand
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 847 m²
Magnificent villa located on a hilltop on the west coast of Phuket. It offers breathtaking v…
€2,37M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 350 m²
RESALE. A magnificent oceanfront villa offering uninterrupted and spectacular views of the A…
€6,73M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 005 m²
RESALE. An excellent and immaculate West facing pool villa with expansive sea views, set wit…
€2,26M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 080 m²
The new modern project is a complex of eight refined luxury villas, ideally located, opening…
€2,86M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 656 m²
The new project from an elite real estate developer is six private villas located on a hills…
€1,04M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 656 m²
The new project from an elite real estate developer is six private villas located on a hills…
€1,10M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Patong, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 460 m²
Floor 3
It is a unique beach house with a modern design, located on Kalim Hill right by the sea. Th…
€2,56M
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious penthouse with two bedrooms in an elite complex will be a great place for a fami…
€1,11M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique apartments of 386 square meters on a hill near the beach of Surin. Being part of a pr…
€1,52M
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Unique apartments of 186 square meters on a hill near the beach of Surin. Being part of a pr…
€634,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 974 m²
We invite you to meet your potential ideal home on Phuket Island. This new real estate proje…
€2,33M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 113 m²
RESALE. On a headland on the East Coast, one of the most scenic spots on the island, providi…
€817,637
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 713 m²
OFFPLAN. Elegant and luxurious homes on a serene hilltop with sea views to the west coast ac…
€1,78M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villas located on the western side of the hill and surrounded by a national park offer s…
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
The villas located on the western side of the hill and surrounded by a national park offer s…
€1,48M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 580 m²
The villas located on the western side of the hill and surrounded by a national park offer s…
€1,17M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 129 m²
The new project, consisting of ultra-high-speed villas with pools, is uniquely located on a …
€3,01M

Property types in Phuket Province

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir