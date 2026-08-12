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Townhouses in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
42
Si Sunthon
3
Rawai
3
Thep Krasatti
3
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58 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for purchase a townhouse in the prestigious resort area of Bang Tao / Laguna (Phuke…
$513,809
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$316,555
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$341,077
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Is a new villa and townhouse project in the prestigious Bang Tao area, offering full lifesty…
$274,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Modern Multi-Level Pool Villas in Layan, Phuket A unique collection of contemporary 4-sto…
$1,10M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 5
Featuring only 8 ultra-luxury beachfront residences, this prestigious development is located…
$3,97M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
New project| Pre-sale! Stylish two-storey townhouse in Bang Tao district. This is a forma…
$277,705
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Сontemporary residential development in Phuket's prestigious Laguna area, offering modern pr…
$363,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story townhouse in the north of Phuket, in a quiet green area close to Naiyang Beach and…
$190,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the south of Phuket Island, in the quiet neighborhood of Rawai, su…
$274,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey townhouse in a gated complex with direct access to the beach. The p…
$1,05M
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Start of sales - the best price! Modern townhouse in a new complex from a reliable develo…
$293,072
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom townthouse in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
New family villas and townhouses ranging from 158 to 172 sq.m., located near UWC Thailand, w…
$291,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$309,640
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Modern two-storey townhouse of 74 sq.m with private pool, fully furnished and stylish design…
$261,382
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Stylish two-storey townhouse in Bang Tao district. This is a format for those who are lookin…
$275,219
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern two-storey townhouse of 74 m2 with a private pool, fully furnished and stylish design…
$271,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The ground floor overlooks the park and is just a few meters from Nai Harn Beach - voted the…
$337,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
The project offers contemporary architecture, private swimming pools, flexible layouts, free…
$367,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Boutique project of 18 villas and townhouses with private pools and resort-style infrastruct…
$321,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$521,830
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$321,300
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Your private residence with a swimming pool for the price of an apartment in the heart of Ph…
$367,688
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
Kahli Terraces is an exclusive boutique development of only 8 contemporary three-storey resi…
$366,000
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who strive for a …
$676,988
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/7
The most anticipated sales start on Phuket Island in 2024! Sales start in the 20s of Octobe…
$523,901
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$297,070
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$340,113
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$325,390
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$303,305
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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