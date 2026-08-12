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Houses near golf course for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
34
Choeng Thale
755
Si Sunthon
246
Rawai
241
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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern house in a gated complex with developed infrastructure in one of the mo…
$477,440
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey townhouse in a gated complex with direct access to the beach. The p…
$1,05M
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Property types in Phuket Province

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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