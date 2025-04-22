  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$897,573
5
5
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

About the complex

Experience the perfect harmony of modern minimalist architecture, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that create a light and airy ambience. Each two-storey villa exemplifies unparalleled quality and attention to detail, offering the lifestyle you've always dreamed of.

With open living spaces that effortlessly connect the interior with the exterior, these villas present endless opportunities for relaxation, entertaining, and fostering family life. Embrace a serene sanctuary where every moment can be cherished in style and comfort.

Features

  • parking
  • garden
  • swimming pool
  • terrace
  • outdoor shower

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 5 minutes
  • Surin Beach - 15 minutes
  • Kamala Beach - 20 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 20 minutes
  • International school - 15 minutes
  • Laguna Golf - 15 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

