Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Experience the perfect harmony of modern minimalist architecture, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that create a light and airy ambience. Each two-storey villa exemplifies unparalleled quality and attention to detail, offering the lifestyle you've always dreamed of.

With open living spaces that effortlessly connect the interior with the exterior, these villas present endless opportunities for relaxation, entertaining, and fostering family life. Embrace a serene sanctuary where every moment can be cherished in style and comfort.

Features

parking

garden

swimming pool

terrace

outdoor shower

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

"Smart Home" system

Solar panels

Layan Beach - 5 minutes

Surin Beach - 15 minutes

Kamala Beach - 20 minutes

Bang Tao Beach - 20 minutes

International school - 15 minutes

Laguna Golf - 15 minutes

Phuket International Airport - 15 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure