Phuket Real Estate Association.
We have united the professional real estate community of Phuket. We help you earn more and more efficiently with us.
We created the Phuket Real Estate Association with years of experience and a deep understanding of the market’s needs. This is a community for developers, agencies, realtors, where together we shape the future of the industry, share experiences and create new opportunities for the growth of our revenues and efficiency, thanks to the power of unification and advanced IT solutions.
Benefits of membership in the Association
Your advantages as a resident of the Association
Effective sales
Access to important data
Community of like-minded people
Learning and new skills
Services in one place
Prestige and trust
How can you make more and more money with the association?
For developers: the Association is your access to the network of hundreds of professional realtors and agencies. We offer an IT platform for mass sales: it allows agents to work directly with your facilities, automate processes, keep data up-to-date, reducing the burden on your sales team.
For agencies and realtors: The Association provides exclusive conditions from developers-partners, early access to projects and ready-made marketing materials on a specialized IT platform. So that customers make decisions faster and you focus on growth.
Result: You earn more and more efficiently together with the professional community, join us.