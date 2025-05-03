  1. Realting.com
Phuket Property Association

Thailand, Phuket Province
;
Company Type
Association
Company's year of foundation
2025
On the platform
3 months
Languages
Русский
Website
phuketpa.com
About the Association

Phuket Real Estate Association.

We have united the professional real estate community of Phuket. We help you earn more and more efficiently with us.

We created the Phuket Real Estate Association with years of experience and a deep understanding of the market’s needs. This is a community for developers, agencies, realtors, where together we shape the future of the industry, share experiences and create new opportunities for the growth of our revenues and efficiency, thanks to the power of unification and advanced IT solutions.

Benefits of membership in the Association

Your advantages as a resident of the Association

Effective sales

  • Increase profits with exclusive terms from developers.
  • Get the freshest and best deals first.
  • Save time with the Association’s IT platform as a ready-made sales tool.

Access to important data

  • Up-to-date analytics and forecasts for the right decisions.
  • Case analysis, digests on changes in legislation.

Community of like-minded people

  • You will develop professionally in the circle of real practitioners and industry leaders.
  • Make useful acquaintances in the online community and at events.
  • Use your leisure time.

Learning and new skills

  • Improve your results with training and webinars.
  • Pass mentoring programs, disassemble cases with experts.

Services in one place

  • You can promote your project through the Association audience, get legal advice or make international payments – all in one click!

Prestige and trust

  • Membership is your mark of quality and reliability.
  • We lobby your interests in government and help you to be heard.

How can you make more and more money with the association?

For developers: the Association is your access to the network of hundreds of professional realtors and agencies. We offer an IT platform for mass sales: it allows agents to work directly with your facilities, automate processes, keep data up-to-date, reducing the burden on your sales team.

For agencies and realtors: The Association provides exclusive conditions from developers-partners, early access to projects and ready-made marketing materials on a specialized IT platform. So that customers make decisions faster and you focus on growth.

Result: You earn more and more efficiently together with the professional community, join us.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 18:18
(UTC+7:00, Asia/Bangkok)
Monday
09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 19:00
Thursday
09:00 - 19:00
Friday
09:00 - 19:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
