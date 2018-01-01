  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex with four swimming pools, rooftop terrace, gym, 100 metres from Kamala Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€158,318
About the complex

A project in an ideal location, just 100 metres from Kamala beach.

The complex has 2 blocks and 1-2 bedroom flats as well as studios.

The apartments are decorated in warm colours and luxury baths are installed in every room.

The hotel has a unique beauty and 4 stylish swimming pools with jacuzzis.

Furthermore, a highlight of the project is the rooftop deck of the two buildings, connected by a bridge, where you can choose to relax at the poolside bar or sunbathe and breathe the fresh air in the large roof garden. There are also restaurants where you can relax.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Kamala Beach - 100 metres
  • Del Mar Phuket Cafe - 100 metres
  • Phuket Fantacy - 200 metres
  • Thai Bank - 1 km
  • Big C Supermarket - 1.2 km
  • Surin Beach - 2.7 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 4 Km
  • Villa Market - 7 Km
  • Catch Beach Club - 7 km
  • Patong Beach 10 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 20 Km
  • Phuket Old Town - 21 Km
  • Cape Promthep - 30 km
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

