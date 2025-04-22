  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$447,600
14/04/2025
$444,836
13/04/2025
$445,098
12/04/2025
$442,826
11/04/2025
$447,293
10/04/2025
$440,364
09/04/2025
$446,136
08/04/2025
$445,081
07/04/2025
$448,724
06/04/2025
$448,765
05/04/2025
$447,486
04/04/2025
$450,441
03/04/2025
$458,491
02/04/2025
$459,339
01/04/2025
$460,354
31/03/2025
$460,675
30/03/2025
$460,549
29/03/2025
$462,418
28/03/2025
$462,740
27/03/2025
$462,889
26/03/2025
$460,966
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24915
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419265
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

About the complex

The complex consists of 4 villas in the modern tropical style.

  • swimming pool
  • parking
  • garden
  • terraces
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar panels
  • Smart security system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, close to beaches, schools and shopping malls.

  • Surin Beach - 7.7 km
  • Layan Beach - 9.6 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 6.3 km
  • Laguna Golf - 11 km
  • Phuket International Airport - 19 km

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$410,169
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$472,665
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$148,862
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex LAYAN GREEN PARK
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$170,467
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$447,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Royal Phuket Marina
Residential complex Royal Phuket Marina
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$446,674
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 4
Area 169–925 m²
11 real estate objects 11
Income Guarantee About the Complex: The only marina in Phuket with 5 Golden Anchors offers luxurious residences and a unique condominium. The world's first penthouse with a yacht garage on the water and royal villas with private docks and direct water access. The spacious units in the comple…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA
Residential complex AURA
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Aura Condominium is a unique residential complex located in the south of Phuket Island. It is an ideal combination of modern design, functionality and comfort, created for those who value a high standard of living and unrivaled views of tropical landscapes and turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$206,774
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications