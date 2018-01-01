  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. VIP Venus Karon

VIP Venus Karon

Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
;
7
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

VIP Venus Karon — An 8-storey residential complex under construction in Thailand, on the island of Phuket. The project features 214 units with an area of ​​24-35 m2: studios and 1-bedroom apartments. The first floor of VIP Venus Karon is reserved for parking, the 2nd & 8th floors — for residential and public spaces. The complex is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€752,758
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a view of the ocean, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,75M
Residential complex THE ONE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€97,120
Residential complex Premium apartments with yields of up to 10%, close to Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€266,125
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€95,574
You are viewing
VIP Venus Karon
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Residential complex Surin Sabai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€231,575
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Excellent apartment in the residential complex of Surin Sabai, located in Chong Tale, Phuket. The apartments are fully equipped with furniture that perfectly distributes areas such as a kitchen and living room. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Rental income - from 6%. EDUCATION OF LCD: swimming pool, gym, shuttle bus and security system for 24 hours. The apartments are located in a secluded location, close to the most popular beach of Phuket, Surin Beach, which is known for its beauty and is 650 meters away. The location is very accessible for Chong Tale Boat Avenue, Kamala Beach and Patong Beach within 5 kilometers. The complex has excellent transport accessibility and landscaped landscaped territory. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. Owning an apartment is a foreign quota. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with swimming pools in the center of Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with swimming pools in the center of Phuket, Thailand
Kathu, Thailand
from
€80,797
Agency: TRANIO
We offer one-bedroom apartments. The residence features two swimming pools, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, a parking, a conference room. Advantages 8% annual income within 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Phuket, close to the prestigious university, the old town, a shopping mall, restaurants, bars, clubs. Patong Beach - 9.4 km (10 minutes) Kata Beach - 16.9 km International school - 5 minutes Golf clubs - 3 minutes Phuket International Airport - 3 km
Residential complex City Tower
Residential complex City Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€114,837
Area 34–70 m²
9 properties 9
Agency: Geo Estate
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middle of picturesque gardens. The complex has 24-hour security, a swimming pool of 240 sq.m., a restaurant, and a shop. City Tower is conveniently located within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walking Street, all the exciting nightlife, international restaurants, and upscale shopping malls. Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, CCTV cameras, a wonderful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, a playground, and parking for cars. On the first three floors of the building, there is a large swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room, a massage parlor, a cafe, a restaurant, a reading room, a playground, a garden, and parking. On the remaining upper floors are 465 luxury apartments. All apartments are semi-furnished, including fitted kitchens and European-style bathrooms, with air conditioning and built-in furniture. Infrastructure: Swimming pool (240 sqm) Sauna Steam room A fitness center Playground Garden Restaurant Cafe Massage parlor Laundry Parking
Realting.com
Go