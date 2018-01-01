  1. Realting.com
Utopia Karon

Phuket, Thailand
About the complex

Utopia Karon – this is a multi-apartment condominium from the Australian developer Utopia Development, located 800 meters from one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket – Karon. There are numerous prestigious hotels and 5-star resorts nearby. As well as all the necessary tourist infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay. Karon Beach is the longest, yet quietest of the large, well-known beaches on the southwest coast of Phuket. Today, condominiums in this area of ​​Phuket are becoming increasingly popular and buying an apartment here means investing in your future.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

