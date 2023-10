Chiang Mai, Thailand

from €58,699

24–52 m² 3

Completion date: 2023

DRAFT COTE D'AZUR Luxury apartments in the prestigious landscaped Jomtien district of Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French food and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur. The complex is located on a closed protected area of 24,000 square meters. m with many pools and a tropical garden, consists of six 8-story buildings and includes 1308 magnificent apartments. On the territory of the complex there are restaurants and shops. Complex delivered: I quarter 2020 year. INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Roof Pool and Bar 3 pool areas ( children's pool, adult pool, water slides ) gazebos for relaxation and barbecue open parking security and video surveillance in the territory restaurant reception ( from 9 to 18 hours ) lounge / bar gym sauna and steam room hot and cold jacuzzi children's playroom table tennis billiards computer room / library DISTRICTURE OF THE AREA: - to Jomtien beach 7-10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes by transport - store 7-11 inside the project ( building A ) - laundry 10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes on transport - to the nearest hypermarket 10-12 minutes on the track - to the nearest school - 10-12 minutes by transport - to the nearest market - 12-15 minutes by transport For residents of the complex, a free shuttle service to the beach and back is provided. Transport from the project is shipped 3 times a day. Departure time: 10:30, 13:30, 16:00. PROPERTY FORM: Freehold Foreign Quota