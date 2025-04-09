Long-Term Visas of Thailand: How to Get Elite Visa for 5, 10 and 20 Years

In 2022, the Thai government launched the Thailand Elite program. It allows wealthy foreigners to apply for long-term visas for 5, 10, or 20 years. Moreover, the scheme is more similar to buying a membership in some elite club than to applying for a visa.

It is worth at least that the participant, in addition to the visa, receives a Membership ID, which is similar to private clubs. In addition to the entry permit, the membership holder also gets access to VIP services, such as escort to the airport and discounts on golf and spa. In our article, we will tell you what the program is, what types of visas are available and how to apply for them.

What is Thailand Elite?

Thailand Elite is aimed at foreigners who want to live in the country for a long time. It offers visas for 5, 10 or 20 years and includes additional services for participants. The program is designed for wealthy tourists, families, investors and other categories of foreigners, providing flexible stay options and a simplified application process.

Thailand Elite is aimed at different groups: wealthy travelers, digital nomads, families with children or retirees who want to spend a few months a year in Thailand or live permanently. Compared to other visas, such as the Non-Immigrant O-A/O-X for retirees or the LTR Visa for professionals, it stands out for its validity and VIP services. For example, it is a convenient option for those who plan to visit Thailand regularly and value comfort when crossing the border.

Types of visas in Thailand Elite program

The Thailand Elite program offers eight types of visas, which are divided by the level of eliteness, which is expressed in different prices. However, payment must be made in the form of a membership fee directly to Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. This fee must be paid only after the candidate is approved, and once paid, it is non-refundable.

Visa type Valid for Cost in THB\USD Elite Ultimate Privilege. 20 years. 2,000,000\ 52,500. Elite Family Premium. 5–20 years. От 1,000,000\ 26,250. Elite Privilege Access. 5–20 years. 1,500,000\ 39,375. Elite Easy Access. 5 years. 600,000\ 16,000. Elite Family Excursion. 5 years. 800,000\ 21,000. Elite Family Alternative. 5–10 years. От 900,000\ 23,625. Elite Superiority Extension. 10–20 years. 1,000,000\ 26,250. Elite Maxima Health. 5–20 years. 1,500,000\ 39,375.

All programs include special VIP services that the cardholder can count on:

Elite Ultimate Privilege. Full range of VIP services:

Meeting and assistance by a personal concierge at the airport upon arrival and departure (Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Chiang Mai).

Fast track immigration and passport control.

Assistance in obtaining a driver’s license and opening bank accounts.

Annual medical examinations at medical centers.

Access to golf clubs and spa centers (free or at a discount).

Discounts in shops, restaurants, and hotels that are partners of the program.

Elite Family Premium. This is not a complete list of services, but what is available applies to all family members:

Meeting and support for the whole family at the airport upon arrival and departure.

Fast Track security check for all family members.

Help with documents (driver’s license, bank accounts) for the main applicant.

Discounts on family services (restaurants, entertainment, spa).

Elite Privilege Access. Without medical examinations and discounts on golf, but with basic VIP service:

Concierge meeting and assistance at the airport upon arrival and departure.

Fast track immigration and passport control.

Assistance with paperwork (driver’s license, bank accounts).

Discounts in shops, restaurants, and spas.

Elite Easy Access. Minimum set of VIP services

Fast-track immigration and passport control.

Basic airport support (no personal concierge).

Minimal assistance with documents (e.g. advice on bank accounts).

Elite Family Excursion. A program for applicants with families with a focus on domestic travel:

Family meet and greet at the airport upon arrival and departure.

Fast Track security for all family members.

Discounts on excursions, spa and family entertainment.

Elite Family Alternative. An alternative to Elite Family Excursion with a different set of services:

Family pick-up and accompaniment at the airport.

Fast track immigration and passport control.

Assistance with bank accounts and driver’s licenses for the main applicant.

Discounts on family services (restaurants, spas).

Elite Superiority Extension. Extended list of services for clients with long-term stay goals:

Concierge meeting and assistance at the airport.

Fast Track security check.

Help with documents (driver’s license, bank accounts).

Annual medical check-ups.

Discounts on golf, spa, and other services.

Elite Maxima Health. A program with an emphasis on wellness services:

Meeting and assistance at the airport upon arrival and departure.

Fast track immigration and passport control.

Annual medical examinations at medical centers.

Help with documents (driver’s license, bank accounts).

Discounts on wellness treatments and spa.

Applying for a Visa Through Thailand Elite

To participate in the program, first of all, you need to submit an application through the website thailandprivilege.co. The applicant attaches to the completed application a copy of the passport (valid for at least 6 months), a color photograph (usually 3×4 cm). For family members, the list of documents includes marriage certificates or birth certificates of children.

After submitting the application, the Thai immigration services conduct a background check of the applicant for criminal records or visa violations in Thailand or other countries. Depending on the workload of the service, the review process can take from 4 to 12 weeks. If any questions arise regarding the application, the Thai side sends a notification to the applicant’s specified email address.

After a successful check, the applicant receives a confirmation letter, which also contains the bank account details. Payment is made in one lump sum via bank transfer.

After confirmation of payment, the applicant receives a unique program participant number (Membership ID). A visa can be opened in three ways: