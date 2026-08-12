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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Spain

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Valencian Community
4
Alacant Alicante
4
Andalusia
16
Malaga
12
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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We are pleased to present to our clients a cosy and bright studio apartment in the sought-af…
$262,406
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$472,443
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$260,004
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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