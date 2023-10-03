Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Spain

17 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
€110,250
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Studio apartment in Orlando complex. Located in Costa Adeje, within walking distance from th…
€190,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
€120,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
€60,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
€159,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
€77,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
€77,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
€95,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
€139,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
€132,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€134,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Вид на океан in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
€79,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
€79,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
€88,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
€105,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Buying a property, with Studio for sale in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Buying a property, with Studio for sale
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Wonderful refurbished studio apartment Chaparral Phase III Wonderful refurbished and furn…
€85,000

