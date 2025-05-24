Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Studios in Spain

Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
The new construction studio for sale. Dom is very bright and is located on the 2nd floor of …
$173,560
Studio apartment in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 21 m²
New Development: Prices from € 140,000 to € 270,000. [Beds: 0 - 1] [Baths: 0 - 1] [Built siz…
$137,141
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
I sell a central studio with a terrace .studio has a equipped kitchen, bathroom and balcony.…
$130,170
Studio apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Study 200 meters from the beach. This is a very bright ground floor in urbanization with a …
$184,408
