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Studios in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Nature is a residential project of 3-bedroom townhouses located in Balcón de Finestrat, a pe…
$502,245
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