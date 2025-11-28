Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios in Balearic Islands, Spain

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Esporles, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Esporles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Es Voltor is a development formed of 13 two-storey townhouses built in authentic Mallorcan s…
$918,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$721,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Esporles, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Esporles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Es Voltor is a development formed of 13 two-storey townhouses built in authentic Mallorcan s…
$918,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$721,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Esporles, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Esporles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Es Voltor is a development formed of 13 two-storey townhouses built in authentic Mallorcan s…
$918,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$721,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go