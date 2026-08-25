Studios for Sale in Arona, Spain

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Studios in Arona, Spain

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13 properties total found
Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
$92 137
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
$122 460
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Exclusive! Cozy and bright studio apartment in the prestigious Paraíso Royal complex, locate…
$300 989
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
First line from the beach! We offer for sale a studio apartment in the complex "Comodoro", L…
$312 667
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
$102 633
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$260 004
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
$93 186
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Chaparal residence in the Costa del Silencio area. Liv…
$81 640
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
$162 114
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$238 432
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
$120 827
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Wonderful refurbished studio apartment Chaparral Phase III Wonderful refurbished and furn…
$84 127
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
We have for sale a studio in the residential El Drago with a total of 40m2. 30m2 of inter…
$74 230
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