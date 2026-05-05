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Penthouses with garage for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
4
Los Alcazares
79
San Pedro del Pinatar
48
Torre-Pacheco
42
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive new complex offers stunning sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Frail…
$502,424
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive new complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Fr…
$537,724
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This exclusive new residential complex offers spectacular panoramic sea views in the unique …
$870,712
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AdriastarAdriastar
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
We present to your attention a new collection of housing designed to maximize the enjoyment …
$544,195
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345,299
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This exclusive new residential complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique location o…
$681,273
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MontbelMontbel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This exclusive new project offers stunning sea views in the unique setting of the island of …
$723,632
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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