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Penthouses for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
$266,047
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts located in a golf reso…
$296,469
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
$260,288
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
$254,530
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
$247,619
Leave a request
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