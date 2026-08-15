Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
6
Los Alcazares
100
San Pedro del Pinatar
57
Torre-Pacheco
47
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21 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning penthouse with furnished kitchen, community pools, large rooftop terrace with amazi…
$344,490
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$577,318
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a spacious private rooftop terrace, awesome sea view and communal p…
$430,100
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/2
Captivating penthouse with furnished kitchen, oasis pools, spacious rooftop terrace with pan…
$322,377
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$310,633
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing penthouse apartment with beautiful sea view, private balcony and community pool on t…
$244,203
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$479,217
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345,299
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
Fantastic beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, sea view and swimming pools located …
$820,943
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$342,476
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$433,927
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$371,334
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1
Luxury beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, breath-taking sea view and parking loca…
$949,948
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$520,569
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$448,805
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/4
Brilliant penthouse with a stunning sea view, rooftop terrace and private pool located in a …
$1,05M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful modern penthouse with a terrace, community pool located in a privileged area close…
$306,273
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Floor 4/4
Key-ready tourist penthouse with private roof top terrace and amazing sea view situated in a…
$478,349
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$327,969
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Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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