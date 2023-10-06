Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
12
Torre Pacheco
9
Cartagena
4
Aguilas
3
Alhama de Murcia
3
Alto Guadalentin
3
Bajo Guadalentin
3
7 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€565,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€199,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Eco-Friendly 3 and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Aguilas Murcia The stylish apartme…
€345,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
€119,900
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
€139,900
Penthouse 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury penthouses overlooking the sea in Aguilas - Costa Calida . These luxury brand new 1, …
€210,000

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
