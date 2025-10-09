Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Los Alcazares
33
San Pedro del Pinatar
16
Torre-Pacheco
21
Aguilas
8
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$346,638
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go