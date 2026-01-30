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Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima

Torremolinos, Spain
from
$733,784
;
16
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ID: 39272
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 225540940
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Torremolinos
  • Address
    Calle de la Cordera, SOFIA

About the complex

A new residential development with a highly symmetrical and harmonious design, both in its exterior façade and in its interiors. It has multi-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, and 2 semi-detached single-family homes, where you can enjoy the privacy and tranquillity of your own home, with spacious terraces designed for every day of the year. Exclusive communal areas to share, storage rooms and parking spaces for cars and motorbikes. Perfectly equipped homes, with fitted kitchens, air conditioning with Airzone type segmentation, aerothermics, motorised blinds, among other features. All the comforts for you and your loved ones. In its communal areas, the residential complex has fully updated spaces for modern life: landscaped areas, multifunctional swimming pool with beach entrance, sunbeds in the water and swimming lane, outdoor children's area, outdoor fitness area and fully equipped Txoco area.

Location on the map

Torremolinos, Spain
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Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$733,784
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