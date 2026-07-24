  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Muse

Muse

Spain,
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Українська
Website
Website
museselection.es/
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

MUSE Property is a boutique luxury real-estate agency on the Costa del Sol, headquartered in Marbella. We help international buyers acquire prime villas, apartments and new-build developments across the Golden Mile, Sierra Blanca, Nueva Andalucía, Benahavís, Estepona and the wider coast.

We work by curation, not volume. A proprietary AI selection engine matches each client to the right property, backed by a multilingual team (English · Spanish · Russian) and access to exclusive off-market and developer-direct listings. From the first viewing to the notary we handle every step — legal, financial and after-sale — so buying on the Costa del Sol is effortless.

Services
  • Prime resale & new-development sales across the Costa del Sol
  • Exclusive off-market & developer-direct opportunities
  • AI-assisted property matching & curated selections
  • Buyer representation & negotiation
  • Golden Visa & investment-property advisory
  • Legal, mortgage & tax coordination via trusted partners
  • Property management & after-sale support
  • Multilingual service: English · Spanish · Russian
Our partners
1 agent

Media content

Discover the TOP Luxury Features of a Brand New Villa | Marbella | Tour by Muse Real Estate
Our agents abroad
Maxim Bykov
Maxim Bykov
7 972 properties
Agencies nearby
BENNECKE
Spain, Torrevieja
Residential property 1383
Bennecke was founded in 1988 and our office is located in Punta Prima on the Costa Blanca between Torrevieja and the popular tourist location of the Orihuela Costa. Bennecke have 32 years of experience finding their clients their dream properties in Spain and are one of the best known and tr…
Leave a request
Freshber Levante S.L.
Spain, Alicante
Residential property 2
Our companyAlicante-house carries out its activities in the sale and rental of real estate in the province of Alicante (Costa Blanca) and surrounding cities for more than three years.  So You've decided to change the noisy metropolis in a quiet town on the Mediterranean coast or thinking …
Leave a request
Cleox Inversiones
Spain, Marbella
Company's year of foundation 2002
Residential property 17 Lands 1
We are an experienced Real Estate Agency in Marbella, Costa del Sol. We have been open since 2004, but both partners (Enrique Dominguez and Karen Yelin), have been working in the real estate sector for many years before. We are currently the representatives of EREN (European Real Estate Netw…
Leave a request
Solanaspain
Spain, Valencian Community
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 341 Long-term rental 3
Solana Spain — a team of real experts of real estate agency in Alicante. We develop our professional activity on Costa Blanca (Alicante). We offer a wide range of services to help you solve your problems and answer all of your questions.
Leave a request
ALBAMAR Group
Spain, Torrevieja
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 193 Сommercial properties 9 Lands 4
Real estate agency ALBAMAR Group entered the market of real estate 9 years ago. Nowadays, our company is a large chain of real estate agencies in Spain. You can find our offices in 8 cities: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia, Benidorm, Alicante, Torrevieja, Marbella, Tenerife. We are proud of…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go