About the agency

MUSE Property is a boutique luxury real-estate agency on the Costa del Sol, headquartered in Marbella. We help international buyers acquire prime villas, apartments and new-build developments across the Golden Mile, Sierra Blanca, Nueva Andalucía, Benahavís, Estepona and the wider coast.

We work by curation, not volume. A proprietary AI selection engine matches each client to the right property, backed by a multilingual team (English · Spanish · Russian) and access to exclusive off-market and developer-direct listings. From the first viewing to the notary we handle every step — legal, financial and after-sale — so buying on the Costa del Sol is effortless.