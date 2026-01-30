Residential quarter Bahia

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Located just 5 minutes from La Cala de Mijas, one of the most popular vacation destinations on the Costa del Sol at the moment, this location has everything you need for an unforgettable experience.
La Cala de Mijas offers wide sandy beaches stretching along a picturesque 6-kilometer promenade, filled with beach clubs and chiringuitos where you can relax during the day. In the evenings, the charming old town comes alive with exquisite dining options and wine bars, perfect for enjoying warm and cozy nights.
The urbanization is conveniently situated approximately 30 minutes from Malaga Airport, and the popular beach resorts of Marbella and Fuengirola are just a 15 to 20-minute drive away.
In addition, it is located frontline to golf, adjacent to the exceptional Calanova Golf Course, an 18-hole layout that provides an exciting challenge for golfers of all levels. This course features a fantastic clubhouse with a restaurant and possibly the best pro shop on the coast.
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Mijas, Spain
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