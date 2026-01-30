  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Bahia

Residential quarter Bahia

Mijas, Spain
from
$534,695
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 38963
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 490354522
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Located just 5 minutes from La Cala de Mijas, one of the most popular vacation destinations on the Costa del Sol at the moment, this location has everything you need for an unforgettable experience. La Cala de Mijas offers wide sandy beaches stretching along a picturesque 6-kilometer promenade, filled with beach clubs and chiringuitos where you can relax during the day. In the evenings, the charming old town comes alive with exquisite dining options and wine bars, perfect for enjoying warm and cozy nights. The urbanization is conveniently situated approximately 30 minutes from Malaga Airport, and the popular beach resorts of Marbella and Fuengirola are just a 15 to 20-minute drive away. In addition, it is located frontline to golf, adjacent to the exceptional Calanova Golf Course, an 18-hole layout that provides an exciting challenge for golfers of all levels. This course features a fantastic clubhouse with a restaurant and possibly the best pro shop on the coast.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Atalaya Emotion
Estepona, Spain
from
$819,108
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$575,010
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$5,46M
Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$898,743
Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$642,061
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bahia
Mijas, Spain
from
$534,695
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Show all Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,11M
This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy ef…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Show all Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$733,784
A new residential development with a highly symmetrical and harmonious design, both in its exterior façade and in its interiors. It has multi-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, and 2 semi-detached single-family homes, where you can enjoy the privacy and tranquillity of your own home, wi…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Show all Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Casares, Spain
from
$7,39M
This exquisite villa, nestled beside the Finca Cortesin golf course, presents an extraordinary opportunity for residents to immerse themselves in the lavish Mediterranean lifestyle. Poised within the Finca Cortesin resort, this residence affords sweeping vistas of the lush fairways and the M…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications