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Residential quarter Lagumare 41

Estepona, Spain
from
$571,100
;
8
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ID: 39052
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1815436923
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Casas del Padron

About the complex

Located in Estepona, one of the most popular and prominent towns on the Costa del Sol. In the surrounding areas of this place are some of the most prestigious golf courses in Europe, the most complete offering of restaurants and hotels, fantastic beaches and exclusive commercial areas. Is characterised by its excellent travel links, as it's only 5 minutes by car from Estepona, 10 minutes from Puerto Banús and 20 from Marbella. Travel is easy by car, taxi or public transport as it's only 50 minutes (80 km) from the International Airport of Málaga, and 43 minutes (50 km) from the International Airport of Gibraltar. The development is made up of 5 three-storey blocks with: · Ground floor with a garden and possibility of a private pool · Middle floor · Penthouses with a solarium & terraces of 108m² All apartments come with a parking space. A residential complex with very refined architecture. It stands out for the elegance of its design, opting for white, which integrates it entirely into the Mediterranean environment without abandoning a contemporary image of clean and fluid lines. It has large, well-laid-out interior spaces with large glazing to ensure natural light. Light, climate and comfort combined in a top-quality development. The common areas have been designed to provide a space in which you can enjoy and relax, to break off from your routine and above all to increase the quality of life. You'll be able to choose between a dip in the pool, relaxing in the large garden, doing yoga, looking after yourself in the open-air gym... all within a safe and secure area. These are the details that make the difference.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Lagumare 41
Estepona, Spain
from
$571,100
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