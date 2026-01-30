Residential quarter Aura Cabopino

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Welcome to a new era of exclusive living.
Located in the prestigious enclave of Cabopino Golf, this development redefines luxury with timeless design, cutting-edge technology, and stunning surroundings. Inspired by Ibiza's golden years, this project captures the essence of elegance while embracing the vibrant Mediterranean lifestyle.
Key Features:
- Infinity pool with sea and golf course views
- Private gym and home theater with state-of-the-art technology
- Advanced home automation to control lighting, climate, and security
- Direct access to the stunning fairways of Cabopino Golf
Privileged Location:
Just minutes from sandy beaches, gourmet restaurants, luxury boutiques, and Marbella's most iconic locations. Perfectly connected to:
- Cabopino Marina (4 km)
- Marbella Old Town (14 km)
- Malaga Airport (40 km)
Exclusive amenities:
- Private terraces designed for relaxation and entertainment
- Interiors that blend nature and modernity
- 24/7 security with biometric access and perimeter surveillance
Location on the map
Artola, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return