  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Aura Cabopino

Residential quarter Aura Cabopino

Artola, Spain
from
$4,72M
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 39417
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 840196575
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Artola

About the complex

Welcome to a new era of exclusive living. Located in the prestigious enclave of Cabopino Golf, this development redefines luxury with timeless design, cutting-edge technology, and stunning surroundings. Inspired by Ibiza's golden years, this project captures the essence of elegance while embracing the vibrant Mediterranean lifestyle. Key Features: - Infinity pool with sea and golf course views - Private gym and home theater with state-of-the-art technology - Advanced home automation to control lighting, climate, and security - Direct access to the stunning fairways of Cabopino Golf Privileged Location: Just minutes from sandy beaches, gourmet restaurants, luxury boutiques, and Marbella's most iconic locations. Perfectly connected to: - Cabopino Marina (4 km) - Marbella Old Town (14 km) - Malaga Airport (40 km) Exclusive amenities: - Private terraces designed for relaxation and entertainment - Interiors that blend nature and modernity - 24/7 security with biometric access and perimeter surveillance

Location on the map

Artola, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Residential quarter Villa Ivory
Marbella, Spain
from
$8,87M
Residential quarter Altoasis Phase I
Estepona, Spain
from
$534,980
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$264,744
Residential quarter MILABEKA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$637,084
You are viewing
Residential quarter Aura Cabopino
Artola, Spain
from
$4,72M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter El Rosario 430
Residential quarter El Rosario 430
Residential quarter El Rosario 430
Residential quarter El Rosario 430
Residential quarter El Rosario 430
Show all Residential quarter El Rosario 430
Residential quarter El Rosario 430
Ricmar, Spain
from
$7,39M
Set on a south-facing plot of over 1,000 m², this newly built villa delivers sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding mountains. Developed by Sands Villas and designed by Gonzalez Jacobson, the property combines sharp modern architecture with natural textures and floor-to-ceil…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Show all Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,70M
The ground floor is an open-plan design with large from floor to ceiling windows. which allows the natural flow of light to enter the property from its southeast-facing view. The villas have been designed with the climate in mind. with large outside terraced living space on the ground floor…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Show all Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,48M
Apartments and penthouses from 1 to 3 bedrooms located in La Cala de Mijas with spectacular sea views. This new development is located on the top of the hill above Mijas Costa. The key point is the communal areas of the complex which are second to none. With ample space to relax in the sun…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications