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New Buildings in Torremolinos, Spain

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Residential quarter Kosmos
Residential quarter Kosmos
Residential quarter Kosmos
Residential quarter Kosmos
Residential quarter Kosmos
Show all Residential quarter Kosmos
Residential quarter Kosmos
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$456,766
Exclusive new residential complex in Torremolinos with spectacular sea views at the foot of the Pinar del Moro pine forest, designed for those looking to enjoy a unique environment just 5 minutes from the beach and 10 minutes from Malaga city. This project has 104 multi-family homes with 2 …
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Show all Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$428,894
A new boutique residential development of 1 and 2-suite homes, with panoramic penthouses and garden suites that include a private pool or jacuzzi, just a step away from the beach. All homes feature spacious terraces and panoramic views, blending interior and exterior to fully enjoy the Cost…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Living Gardens Torremolinos
Residential quarter Living Gardens Torremolinos
Residential quarter Living Gardens Torremolinos
Residential quarter Living Gardens Torremolinos
Residential quarter Living Gardens Torremolinos
Show all Residential quarter Living Gardens Torremolinos
Residential quarter Living Gardens Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$406,710
This exclusive new development in Torremolinos consists of two buildings with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats, all with spectacular terraces and panoramic views. Its location is exceptional, just a short walk from the beach and close to the centre. Torremolinos, known for its quality of life, …
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Show all Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Residential quarter Kool Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$898,743
It is located in one of the most sought after areas of the city, a quiet residential area where residents can disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle. All the ingredients to have the life you want. A destination full of life and excitement, charming beaches, culture, gastronomy, excelle…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Show all Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$885,660
Exclusive development of innovative architectural design facing the Alboran Sea. The development is located in a quiet area of Torremolinos with a contemporary architectural design created to enjoy the privacy and elegance of its gardens and lush vegetation. The residential is arranged in …
Agency
Muse
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Show all Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$640,497
New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise homes, a penthouse or a ground floor. Whichever you decide upon, all of them feature large outdoor spaces so you can relax and make every moment special with your family and friends. This development…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Show all Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Residential quarter Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$733,784
A new residential development with a highly symmetrical and harmonious design, both in its exterior façade and in its interiors. It has multi-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, and 2 semi-detached single-family homes, where you can enjoy the privacy and tranquillity of your own home, wi…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
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Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$468,712
We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol. Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Show all Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$540,384
We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol. Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle…
Agency
Muse
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