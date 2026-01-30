Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III

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An exclusive luxury residential development, comprising elegant apartments and duplex penthouses, located in the prestigious area of Altos de Los Monteros.
This contemporary project offers 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed with well-balanced layouts and open-plan living spaces that maximize natural light.
All properties feature top-quality finishes and spacious terraces with breathtaking sea views.
This is a truly unique project, carefully designed to blend seamlessly into its natural surroundings. The development boasts exceptional leisure and wellness facilities, including landscaped gardens, outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, pool bar, spa area, and a modern co-working space.
A modern, functional, and exclusive residential complex, created to provide maximum comfort and quality of life, with a privileged orientation that allows residents to enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean.
Ideally located in a beautiful natural setting within Altos de Los Monteros, one of Marbella’s fastest-growing areas the development is just 10 minutes from Marbella’s historic center and only 5 minutes from the beach, Río Real Golf Course, and La Cañada shopping center.
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Rio Real, Spain
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