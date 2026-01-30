Residential quarter Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New complex which is made up of 70 2 and 3 bedroom homes, as well as a wide variety of typologies, including penthouses with solariums and beautiful sea views.
All the homes have fully fitted kitchens equipped with top brand appliances. The homes combine versatility and comfort thanks to their open-plan and optimised spaces. An example of this are the open-plan kitchens integrated with the living room.
The penthouses have magnificent terraces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea to enjoy the breeze when relaxing.
Their architecture and design have been studied to give prominence to the terraces, which seek the light and breeze that the Costa del Sol provides.
It has an unbeatable location; it is connected to the main roads leading to the Mediterranean motorway (AP-7), only 15 km from the airport and 24 km from the centre of Malaga and has views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Location on the map
Benalmadena, Spain
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return