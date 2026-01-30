Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos

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A new boutique residential development of 1 and 2-suite homes, with panoramic penthouses and garden suites that include a private pool or jacuzzi, just a step away from the beach.
All homes feature spacious terraces and panoramic views, blending interior and exterior to fully enjoy the Costa del Sol.
It stands out for its avant-garde design, premium qualities, and exclusive amenities. An iconic building inspired by the Mediterranean Roman pine, conceived for an urban lifestyle connected to nature.
The project features a complete selection of amenities designed for enjoyment and community living: swimming pool, barbecue area, chill-out zone, and pet care space, among others.
Spaces designed to share, connect, and foster a social, comfortable, and dynamic lifestyle, where every day is lived with greater quality and well-being.
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Torremolinos, Spain
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