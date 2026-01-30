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Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos

Torremolinos, Spain
from
$428,894
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14
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ID: 39586
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 152138385
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Torremolinos
  • Address
    Avenida Palma de Mallorca

About the complex

A new boutique residential development of 1 and 2-suite homes, with panoramic penthouses and garden suites that include a private pool or jacuzzi, just a step away from the beach. All homes feature spacious terraces and panoramic views, blending interior and exterior to fully enjoy the Costa del Sol. It stands out for its avant-garde design, premium qualities, and exclusive amenities. An iconic building inspired by the Mediterranean Roman pine, conceived for an urban lifestyle connected to nature. The project features a complete selection of amenities designed for enjoyment and community living: swimming pool, barbecue area, chill-out zone, and pet care space, among others. Spaces designed to share, connect, and foster a social, comfortable, and dynamic lifestyle, where every day is lived with greater quality and well-being.

Location on the map

Torremolinos, Spain
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Residential quarter Ykines Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$428,894
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