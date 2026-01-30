Residential quarter Navigolf Suites

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The promotion has a total of 82 homes that will be executed in 2 phases. Phase 1 corresponds to blocks 1 to 5, with 50 units; and phase 2, to blocks 6 and 7 with 32 units. Large outdoor areas that have a pool exclusively for residents.
Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mijas.
All units have a magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy spectacular open sea views from their terraces.
Take advantage of the possibility of walking along the beach, playing golf, enjoying the great restoration offer of Cala de Mijas or the spectacular commercial areas accessible from the highway in less than 10 minutes.
Inside, all units have underfloor heating. The homes are designed to take full advantage of natural light, with large rooms and windows that will fill your home with light and color. All the materials that will be used in the new phase of Navigolf are high-end.
In response to the needs of the current market, the promotion exclusively launches housing typologies with 1.5 bedrooms, offering an additional stay designed so that you can adapt it to your needs.
In addition, it is worth noting the height of the ground floor apartments, whose height is 10 meters high with respect to the initial street level. In this way, from the ground floor you will have the security and views of a fourth floor.
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Mijas, Spain
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